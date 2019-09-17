Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Mary Black Foundation announced that eight schools in Spartanburg County have been named to the 2019 list of America's Healthiest Schools.
According to the foundation, a total of 355 schools nationwide were selected based on a rigorous set of criteria.
Schools were measured based on availability of nutritious foods to access to high quality physical education opportunities. 32 total schools in South Carolina made the list this year, with eight recognized in Spartanburg County.
- Boiling Springs Intermediate School and Oakland Elementary School in District 2
- Clifdale Elementary School in District 3
- Arcadia Elementary School, Lone Oak Elementary School, R.P. Dawkins Middle School, and Woodland Heights Elementary School in District 6
- Jesse Boyd Elementary School in District 7
Seven of these schools participated in the Mary Black Foundation's Healthy Schools Initiative, which began in 2016. The foundation provides funding to assist schools in developing environments, policies, and practices that improve healthy eating and active living.
Molly Talbot-Metz, President and CEO of the Mary Black Foundation said,“Our long term support of schools leads to a culture of wellness where students, their families, and staff are able to adopt lifelong healthy habits. We are proud of our schools’ progress and are excited to see them receive national recognition.”
More news: Kohl's hiring thousands of seasonal employees; nearly 540 jobs available in Greenville area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.