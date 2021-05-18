SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright discussed the new open carry law in South Carolina signed by Governor McMaster on Monday.
Sheriff Wright says that carrying a gun "guarantees our right to protect ourselves against a tyrannical government."
Sheriff Wright says that firearm training is a important when it comes to owning a weapon. He says that the new law could cause concern that people who possess weapons are not properly trained to use them.
"If you're going to be responsible enough to carry something of that magnitude, it is your responsibility to train with it right."
Sheriff Wright emphasized that gun training should be focused on safety.
The sheriff says he believes that the new law could be a deterrent to crime.
Wright says that it would be a good idea for the sheriff's office to provide some sort of firearm training in light of the new law, but such a program has not been discussed in an official capacity.
The sheriff says he is not sure if the new law will make people feel safer or more afraid due to more people visibly carrying guns.
The new law is set to go into effect in August.
"This is a great thing. Wait and see," Wright says.
PREVIOUSLY: Gov. McMaster signs the Open Carry with Training Act into law
