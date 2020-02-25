SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A record number of people gathered together for the 15th annual Spartanburg County Sheriff's Prayer Breakfast.
About 800 were in attendance Tuesday morning at the Marriott in downtown Spartanburg. When the event first started in 2005, there were only 65 people.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said the growth of the event shows how much people in the county want it.
He told FOX Carolina he wanted his message this year to focus on hope.
"If we would all stop worrying about Republican or Democrat and black and white and just start loving our neighbors, we’re going to be alright," he said. "Until we do that, we’re just going to struggle."
