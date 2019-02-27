SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - 12 years ago, a Spartanburg County deputy gave his life in the line of duty.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office memorialized Deputy Kevin Carper, recounting the night he was shot and killed by a suspect.
Carper attempted a traffic stop after 10 p.m. on February 27, 2007. However, the suspect fled on foot after leading Carper on a car chase.
Eventually, Carper caught up with the suspect and struggled with him. However, the man who became Carper's assailant pulled a .38 caliber handgun on the deputy, shooting Carper twice. One round was stopped by Carper's vest, but second round entered an arm hole, delivering a fatal wound to the chest.
However, the assailant was shot by both Carper and another deputy. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital where he passed away a short time later.
Carper had served with SCSO for 12 years. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
