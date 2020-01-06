SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) On Monday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced the addition of a new, valuable member to his agency.
K9 Sata, an 18-month-old black lab, is an Electronic Detection K9. Sata's specialty is quite unique, and can be very important in helping convict child abusers, sex traffickers and other elusive criminals.
Sata is trained to sniff out concealed micro-devices often hidden by offenders. These include micro SD cards, thumb drives, hidden cameras, cell phones, computers, and more. The K9 was trained by Kerry Halligan of Matrix K9 in Connecticut.
These devices can often be overlooked, or hard to find, with just the human eye. Though small, some of them can hold up to 244,000 images. Some devices can even be as small as a fingernail.
Sata was graciously donated to the Sheriff's Office by Defenders for Children - a non-profit organization out of Greenville.
Sata and handler Sgt. Brandon Letterman with the Digital Forensics Unit will work on search warrants involving child porn, sexual predator cases, human trafficking cases, homicides, etc. to help find hidden or discarded digital media devices.
In 2019 alone, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office investigated 117 cases of Internet Crimes Against Children.
