SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is joining forces with the U.S. Army to help soldiers find jobs after they leave the military.
At 10 a.m., Sheriff Chuck Wright will sign the paperwork officially making his department a partner in the Army PaYS Program.
When a soldier enlists, they can choose five employers in the program to have guaranteed jobs interviews with after they finish serving.
PaYS has been around since 2000. There are now 1,015 employers participating, with more than 70 of those being in South Carolina.
The ceremony will be at the S.C. Army National Guard Readiness Center on the USC Upstate Campus at 301 N. Campus Blvd.
