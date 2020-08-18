SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mollie Williams teaches 5th grade at Berry Shoals Intermediate in Spartanburg 5.
“We’ve been in the building preparing, so to see the kids was just really wonderful,“ she said.
Williams says that Monday went smoother than expected, but that doesn’t mean it was easy.
“It’s tiring,“ she reflected. “It’s a lot to think about all day, making sure kids are socially distanced, and taking care of washing hands.”
she says everything is different this year, all the way down to lunch being eaten in the classroom to minimize exposure in large group settings like cafeterias.
“We are sanitizing the desks before they even eat lunch,“ she explained. “Then afterwards we are sanitizing again.“
“Recess – I think that was our biggest challenge,“ Williams went on to say. “Just to make sure they were staying pretty far apart.“
She also realized today that she needs to buy more of certain shared classroom items – in her case, a tape dispenser.
“It’s never been an issue,“ Williams said. “We’ve always just shared. So that is something I’ll have to make sure that I have enough supplies for all my students, even the things we don’t use every day.“
Students like 10-year-old Ashlyn Chase are just happy to see their friends again. And to have something to do.
“I was just ready to get out of the house,” the elementary school or said Monday afternoon.
Spartanburg schools are all requiring masks in some capacity, but she says wearing one turned out OK.
“It was hot, but we didn’t have to wear it while we were in the classroom sitting down, so it wasn’t that bad,” Chase said.
Williams ads that because of the hybrid A-B schedule Spartanburg County districts are using to curb the number of students in a classroom at one time, tomorrow will be another test run with a whole new crop of students.
“It’s such a weird feeling that today was my first day, but also so is tomorrow,“ Williams said.
She also says that it’s all worth it to see her kids again.
“I have no idea what the future holds,“ Williams said. “But I know at my school we are going to do whatever we can to make sure these kids are safe and cared for.“
