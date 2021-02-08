SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Financial help will soon be on the way for renters in Spartanburg County.
City leaders heard from county leaders Monday evening in regards to an Emergency Rental Assistance program that would provide relief for moderate to low income households.
We’re told Spartanburg County was awarded $9.6M from the U.S. Department of Treasury - a direct payment, to help with this matter.
The ERA will give make direct payments to landlords and utility companies on behalf of the renter.
Households are eligible for rental assistance if one or more in the home qualifies for u employment benefits, can provide written proof there has been a reduction of household income, or proof there has been a direct or indirect from the coronavirus pandemic.
The county will partner with Spartanburg Housing Authority, The United Way of The Piedmont, Upstate Family Resource
Center, and Middle Tyger Community Center will help reach those households.
The program could cover up to 12 months of payments, with an additional three months of necessary payments to ensure housing stability.
Details are still being solidified and legal channels being finalized.
The county hopes to have the program up and running by the week of February 15. They say a link will be added to their website to apply.
