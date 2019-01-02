Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a call after a man stated a woman threw bleach in his face causing him to lose vision.
According to the deputies report, when they arrived the victim stated he and the woman he lived with on Duncan Reidville Road had been arguing when it escalated to a physical altercation.
Deputies say the woman, identified as Barbara Chenell Davis, had been cleaning a bathroom when she was walking through the living room carrying a bottle of bleach.
Davis says the victim began arguing with her, and according to her, daring her to throw the bottle at him. She told police he then stood up leading her to believe she was about to be attacked so she threw the bottle at him.
The victim says the bleach splashed into his eyes causing him to lose vision.
During the investigation, deputies say they asked Davis how her shirt got ripped and she told them it happened a long time ago.
According to deputies, when they informed Davis she was going to be arrested for domestic violence, she recanted her story about her shirt being ripped saying it happened earlier in the morning or night because she and the victim had been pushing one another all night.
Deputies arrested Davis and transported her to the Spartanburg County Jail on charges of Domestic Violence second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.