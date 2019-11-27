Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a Spartanburg woman after they say she prepared numerous false tax returns.
According to SCDOR, 41-year-old Annmedra Cornelia Brown, prepared fraudulent tax returns between 2015 and 2017 reporting losses collectively of more than $304,000.
Agents say the reported losses caused a tax loss to the state. Brown is now charged with eight counts of willfully assisting in the preparation of a false return.
If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine per count.
The SCDOR says Brown is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
