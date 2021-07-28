ABERDEEN, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Aberdeen, North Carolina arrested a man and woman from Spartanburg on murder and child abuse charges Monday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colasacco.
In the early hours of Monday morning, officers say they went to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst after the child was brought into the emergency room and was pronounced dead.
According to police, the child was believed to have died under suspicious circumstances.
During their investigation, officers said they learned that Cody Jerome Davis and Ashley Ann Vinesett, the child's mother, had dropped the child off at the emergency room.
Aberdeen Police say that they were told that the girl's death was going to be ruled a homicide due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, but police note a cause of death has not yet been released.
Davis and Vinesett were staying at a local motel in Aberdeen along Highway 1 while visiting from Spartanburg, according to police.
Police confirmed that Davis was charged with first degree murder, felony child abuse and possession of stolen goods. Vinessett is charged with felony child abuse, police say.
During initial court proceedings, police say that Davis was denied bond but Vinesett was given a bond of $500,000.
Both remain in custody at the Moore County Detention Center as of this writing, police confirmed.
