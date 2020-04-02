SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg City Council on Thursday announced that they were setting up a phone number and an email address that city residents can use to report large gatherings and social media concerns.
The phone number is 864-594-7208.
The email address is socialdistancing@cityofspartanburg.org
The council passed an emergency ordinance to grant law enforcement and city officials to be able to enforce the governor’s order to close non-essential businesses and disperse gatherings of 3 or more people who are not staying at least six-feet apart.
The ordinance also encourages people to stay at home unless they are leaving or visiting Spartanburg for basic needs, medical care, work, and essential businesses.
Council members said three trails in the city have been closed and the Rail Trail may also close if officials see an increase in traffic involving people who are not properly socially distancing themselves.
