Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say over $90,000 in construction equipment was stolen from a job site in Spartanburg.
According to deputies, security cameras recorded a man at the construction site on Fairforest Road around 4:15 a.m. on July 29.
The police report states the suspect climbed onto the forklift and drove through the front door of the construction site.
Upon arrival the next morning, the victim says approximately $20,000 in construction tools, a $60,000 Muhler brand forklift, $10,000 of copper and a $500 Nest security system had been stolen.
Deputies say a social security card was found at the scene of the crime identifying the alleged suspect who they say currently has two active arrest warrants.
At this time, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody.
