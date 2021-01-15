SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested four suspects after executing a search warrant in Saxon Heights.
The sheriff's office says that upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered that seven children were living in what they call deplorable conditions. The children ranged from age 17 to a small infant.
According to a report from the sheriff's office,deputies discovered the home had multiple open electrical sockets, dog feces, urine, roaches, flies and drug paraphernalia.
All seven children have been placed into emergency protective custody, according to deputies.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office listed the four suspects they arrested along with their charges, including:
- Joshua Duane Hammett: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Unlawful Neglect of a Child (2 counts), Resisting Arrest
- Kayla Deanna Mittag: Unlawful Neglect of a Child (3 counts)
- Nellie Rearae Nichols: Unlawful Neglect of a Child (2 counts)
- Teresa Renae Nichols: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Unlawful Neglect of a Child (2 Counts)
Deputies say that all four have since posted bail.
