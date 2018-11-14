Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Robin's Service Center on Dexter Road after receiving a call of an vehicle break-in in progress.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they located the suspect, later identified as Ernest Woody, who they observed leaning into a car with his hands inside of a book bag.
Deputies say they told Woody to show them his hands, at which time he began to flee on foot. They say they pursued Woody and tackled him to the ground to take him into custody.
After searching the suspect, deputies say they didn't find anything on him, but inside his bag they say they located a large kitchen knife.
Deputies say they spoke with the person who called in the break-in. The witness says motion activated camera's on the property alerted him to Woody's presence and that he observed Woody trying to get into three vehicles.
Deputies investigated the three vehicles in question and two of them appeared to show no visible signs of damage or forced entry, however the third vehicle had a broken window on the side door.
Deputies say after reading the suspect his rights, Woody claimed he was looking for a place to sleep for night but denied breaking the window. Deputies say after Woody was told there was video surveillance of the incident, he allegedly admitted to breaking the window with a rock.
Woody was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with larceny breaking into a motor vehicle.
