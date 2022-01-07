SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are asking for help to solve an almost 30-year-old Spartanburg murder investigation, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas and Mary Johnson, along with their son David, were found murdered in their home at 270 Cedar Street in the Clifton Community on Jan. 9, 1993, according to the Office.
“1993 is the year Clifton lost its innocence. Nobody locked their doors, no street lights. The next day everything changed," said Pastor David Moore.
All three of the Johnson’s had numerous health issues and took medications, as well.
Their only living son lived close by with his wife and they helped caring for the family.
The Office said the crime continues to affect the community.
“An intruder went in absolutely killed them. Didn’t kick the door down, didn’t break things. So, it tells me that they knew whoever it was," said Sheriff Chuck Wright, Spartanburg County Sheriff.
With the advancement of DNA technology, the Office is having evidence examined by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to hopefully provide them with new information.
The Office is also needing help from friend and family of the Johnson’s to help find who’s responsible.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the prosecution of the person responsible for the act.
“There came a time that since it had been so long, you get to the point that you just want to decide that you are probably never going to know," said Tammy Dimsdale, Mary Johnson’s great-niece
An electronic billboard next to the Sub Station at 875 E. Main St. has also been set up and a reward poster will run from Friday and continue for the next two weeks.
If you or anyone you know has any information on the case, you’re asked to call Investigator Diane Lestage at 864-503-4556 or email her at dlestage@spartanburgcounty.org.
