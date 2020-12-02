SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday morning, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a Marathon gas station vandalized by bullet holes.
According to the sheriff's office, around 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to Country Club Road in reference to a vandalism call. Upon arrival, deputies were told by the man who called the front right side door had a large hole and completely shattered. The left side front door was shattered and had multiple visible bullet holes. Inside the store, a cooler also had a bullet hole and multiple bullet holes were visible in the ceiling tiles.
Deputies said at this time it does not appear that entry was ever gained because the holes in the front door were not large enough for entry.
