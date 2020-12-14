Deputies respond to Subway robbery in Spartanburg County

(FOX Carolina / December 14, 2020) 

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they are responding to a robbery at a Subway on Fairforest Rd. off of I-85 business. 

We will update this story as more information comes in. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

MORE NEWS: Easley city council passes face mask ordinance

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.