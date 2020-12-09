SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested two suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of $930,000 worth of meth.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told that a large amount of meth was being brought into the county. Surveillance was set up along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon with the help of Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Team and Spartanburg County Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team.
Deputies said around 5:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspected vehicle on Highway 101 where they found approximately 10 kilograms of meth. Deputies also found $3,500 inside the vehicle.
Deputies said 33-year-old Elizabeth Jane Long and 43-year-old Craig Marlon Williams were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine over 400 grams.
The sheriff's office said this is still an active investigation, and more arrests may result.
