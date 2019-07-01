SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County deputies want drivers to know that they will be conducting public safety checkpoints within the entire county between July 3rd and July 12th.
During the checkpoints, the officers will be looking for seatbelt and child restraint compliance along with all other traffic laws.
Motorists will be asked for their license, registration, and insurance when they come through the checkpoint.
MORE NEWS
Deputies asking for help locating 2 missing girls in Transylvania County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.