SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County deputies want drivers to know that they will be conducting public safety checkpoints within the entire county between July 3rd and July 12th. 

During the checkpoints, the officers will be looking for seatbelt and child restraint compliance along with all other traffic laws. 

Motorists will be asked for their license, registration, and insurance when they come through the checkpoint. 

