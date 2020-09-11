SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a woman was arrested Thursday after she was found driving with a 0.32 percent blood alcohol content (BAC).
According to deputies, around 9:56 p.m, callers reported a woman, later identified as Taylor Danielle Hill, as a possible impaired driver.
According to the deputy's report, a witness saw Hill falling out of a vehicle's driver seat while stopped at a stop sign and using the driver door to try and get back into the vehicle. The witness told deputies he was able to help the driver turn the vehicle off and take the keys so that she could not drive again.
Deputies say when they spoke with Hill, she initially asked them where her son was but then advised deputies that she dropped her kids off about three hours prior to the incident. A deputy was sent to her address for a welfare check. They children were located safely at home.
Deputies also said they found an open mini liquor bottle in front passenger floor board of Hill's vehicle. Deputies said the bottle was in plain view from out side the vehicle.
The sheriff's office says Hill failed both a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test which showed she blew a 0.32 percent.
Hill was arrested for Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense with a BAC of 0.16 percent or greater and Unlawful Transport of Liquor in a Motor Vehicle.
Hill was also given the SC DMV Notice of Suspension for registering a BAC of 0.15 or greater.
