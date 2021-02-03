Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg School District Three Board of Trustees has reached out to Governor McMaster's office in the hopes persuading his office to reconsider where South Carolina educators fall on the COVID-19 vaccination plan.
The letter, sent on January 29 to Governor McMaster was signed by Board of Trustees Chair Chris Jolley and Vice-Chair Ami Odom. In the letter both expressed the urgency and importance of why educators and support staff should have priority access to the vaccine.
The school board's letter pointed out how Governor McMaster has stressed the importance of educators and students maintaining a sense of normalcy during this time.
The letter said in part, "The ability of our schools to maintain the full face-to-face instruction you requested will be dependent upon the health and well-being of our school staff."
The district's full letter to Governor McMaster can be read below.
