SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Three on Monday announced that all varsity volleyball practices and games will be postponed until October 8, 2020.
The announcement came after the district said officials were made aware of a student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.
"District Three will always prioritize our students and staff’s safety," the district said in a statement.
A spokesperson said the district will be following DHEC's recommendation to have all varsity volleyball players who are considered close contacts quarantine during the next 14 days as well. Any student within close contact of the student has also been notified by Broome High School.
