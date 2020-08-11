SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County School District 2 Board of Trustees provided some more information on their virtual learning program for the upcoming year at a meeting Tuesday.
The district says about 1,400 students enrolled to take classes fully online, with a majority of their students opting to attend school in-person.
For those who chose to take classes virtually, the district says there will be one teacher for every elementary school that will be responsible for checking in with students every day. They'll be able to run reports and monitor each student virtually.
There will be two core teachers for each subject on the middle and high school levels. The district says they want to ensure there are enough staff to help with face-to-face learning.
Parents are able to attend an orientation on virtual learning, and pick up devices provided by the district this week.
The district says they want to make sure they're able to focus on each student on an individual scale, ensuring all of their needs are met. About 150 of the students enrolled in virtual learning are those with special needs.
They'll have a flexible approach to learning, with teachers giving students the option to pick tasks they want to accomplish. Students opting for a hybrid model of learning will be covering two to three lessons per week.
MORE NEWS:
Greenwood School District 52 will enforce masks on buses, in hallways
Parents who have children with autism concerned about students’ needs during COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.