Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, officials with Spartanburg County School District Three announced their plans for spectators to be able to attend sporting events in the 2020-2021 season.
The district says to maintain safety protocols mandated by the South Carolina High School League, the district will limit attendance and have requirements in place to attend games.
Seating capacity for football games will be limited to 600 fans of the home team and 600 from the visiting team. Volleyball will be limited to 126 home and 126 visitor.
At Pacolet Middle School's gym, visitors will be limited to 48 home and 28 visiting. Cowpens Middle School will be limited to 50 home and 40 visiting.
In addition to limited attendance, ticket sales will be handled differently this year. All varsity tickets will be pre-sold prior to the event in groups of two or four. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
In addition, due to capacity limitations, SCHSL passes, Employee Passes, Student Passes, or Senior Citizens Passes will not be honored temporarily unless available after the pre-sale period.
The school district says parents of athletes will be able to purchase season tickets.
The following guidelines will be in place and must be followed to attend games:
- If you have had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, have symptoms such as, cough, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste, please DO NOT ENTER THE FACILITY!
- If you are 65 years of age or older and have underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, sever obesity, asthma or weakened immunity, you may wish to refrain from entering the facilities.
- Masks will be required at each event.
- Social distancing will be required at each event.
- We must remain separate from visiting fans at all times.
- Our bleachers will be marked off in sections and you will be given directions on which section or seat is available.
- Every other stall will be available in the restrooms.
- Football concessions will only be allowed to sell prepackaged items.
- Hand sanitizer will be available throughout each facility.
- If you feel ill during the game, please notify an administrator on site.
More news: Deputies: 1 person shot during during vehicle break-in on Blue Ridge Parkway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.