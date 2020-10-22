SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County School District three is sending condolences to the family of fallen Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Conley Jumper, who was a Broome High School graduate.
The district said Conley graduated in 1987. He was a member of the football team, pep club, media club, key club and Block B club, as well as an SGA HR representative, the district said.
“Key Club was an active service club which raised money for several reasons,” explained district spokesperson Aly Miles. “Block B club were all of the athletes who lettered in a varsity sport. They worked on recognizing and supporting each other's work as athletes.”
The district also released this statement:
“District Three is so sad to hear of Conley's passing. He was an involved, kindhearted and talented athlete and student. We send our condolences to the Jumper family. “
Jumper served for 28 years as a Greenville County deputy before he lost his life in the line of duty earlier this week.
Jumper's funeral is set for Friday.
