Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District 4 offices are closed this week after Superintendent Dr. Rallie Liston confirmed to FOX Carolina he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Dr. Liston, he received the test results last Wednesday following a drive thru test on March 25.
Dr. Listion says he first started feeling under the weather while in Charleston for a presentation on March 10 and went to a local Urgent Care who prescribed him a Z-pak.
After not feeling any better, and running a low-grade fever for about three hours, Dr. Liston says he reached out to a doctor for an antibiotic believing he possibly had bronchitis.
Finally a doctor ordered him to the drive-thru clinic which yielded the positive COVID-19 test results.
Within an hour Dr. Liston says he informed all his staff working at the district office with his diagnosis. According to Dr. Liston, staff were already off when his results came back due to spring break.
His case marks the second positive test result from an employee in the Spartanburg District 4. Dr. Liston says neither he or the other employee have had any direct contact.
This week, the district says the office will remain closed and be cleaned before anyone returns to next week.
Dr. Liston said throughout the ordeal he felt like he could probably get by, but urged any person presenting with a fever and other symptoms to ask their doctor for a test stating, "It can't hurt to be sure".
