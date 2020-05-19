SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg School District 5 officials have confirmed that several employees working at one of their meal distribution sites have tested positive for coronavirus.
Melissa Robinette, with the district, said that the week of May 11 they were notified of an employee working out of the Duncan Elementary School site had tested positive for COVID-19.
DHEC was immediately notified, and the district says the worked with them on the best ways to handle the situation. Anyone within the employee's 'close-contact circle' was identified and alerted of the situation.
According to Robinette, DHEC says that the 'close-contact circle' is determined by those who have been within six feet of the infected person for at least 15 minutes.
Those who were found to have been in the circle were instructed to quarantine for 14 days, as is protocol.
Robinette says a second employee informed them of their positive diagnosis a day later. The same protocol was followed for this case.
To date, District 5 has had a total of four workers out of the Duncan Elementary School distribution site test positive.
Robinette and the district say they want to make it clear that just because someone is working at the site, doesn't necessarily mean they are preparing the meals.
"Employees working out of this site perform a number of different jobs, including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teaching assistants, and school resource officers," Robinette said.
All employees at the Duncan Elementary site, as well as the district's other site at Wellford Academy, were notified of the news. Robinette says "we wanted all of our employees to know the situation."
As of Tuesday, May 19, the Duncan site remains open. The district says they're following the guidance of DHEC, and have not been told that they need to close the site or that there's a risk to any students or families.
DHEC reportedly does not consider the act of meal distribution to be "prolonged exposure," Robinette said.
