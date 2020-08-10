SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) After an employee tested positive for COVID-19, one of Spartanburg District Seven's schools will hold its first week of classes online.
The district says a McCracken Middle School employee tested positive for the virus last week. This led to other positive cases and quarantine for many other employees.
Out of extreme caution, students will be participating in a week of eLearning prior to heading back to school for in-person learning.
"This decision to begin with eLearning was made out of an abundance of caution in light of these staff members being absent as operations begin in a new facility,” said Mr. Jeff Stevens, Spartanburg School District 7 Superintendent.
