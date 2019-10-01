Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for Spartanburg District 5 confirmed a bus carrying students had been involved in an accident.
According to the district, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Berry Shoals Road in Duncan.
Highway patrol says a 2013 Nissan rear-ended the bus. At the time of the crash, the school district said about 30 children were on board the bus, but none of them were hurt.
The district said a second bus was dispatched to pick the children up and take them to school.
Highway patrol says they are still investigating the crash and at this time charges are pending.
