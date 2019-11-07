Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, officials with Spartanburg County School District 5 confirmed a bus carrying children had been in a minor accident.
According to the school district, a high school student rear ended the bus. We're told the students were off loaded and taken to their respective schools.
The school district said, the kids on the bus were headed to Duncan Elementary School, Beech Springs Intermediate School, Byrnes Freshman Academy and Byrnes High School.
Officials said no one was hurt in the accident.
