SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A collaboration between Spartanburg District 7 and Converse College is aiming to help aspiring teachers start their education early.
The Valkyrie Middle College program will allow select Spartanburg District 7 junior and senior students, who want to pursue a teaching degree, earn up to a full year of college credit at Converse College.
District officials say that the program has just been rolled out, and they'll soon begin interviewing and selecting applicants. Once selected by the district, they'll participate in orientation sessions at Converse over Spring Break in April.
Students will be able to get up to thirty hours of college credit, at absolutely no cost to them.
Once the program has been successfully completed, graduating seniors will be given priority admission to Converse, as well as scholarship consideration. Those who graduate with teaching degrees will then be offered priority consideration to work with District 7 - should they wish to return to begin their careers.
Classes for the first group of students will begin in Fall 2020. For more information on the program, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Officials recommend South Carolinians wash hands often, follow flu-prevention steps to protect against coronavirus
Spartanburg School District One's computer network hit by ransomware attack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.