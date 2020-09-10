DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five Schools announced Thursday that all students in the district will receive a free breakfast and lunch every day for the remainder of 2020 thanks to the extension of the “Seamless Summer” program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The district will begin serving the free meals to students immediately. The free meals are available, regardless of a student’s meal status, through December 31, 2020, or until congressional funding for the program runs out, according to a news release.
The free meals are also available to students in the Spartanburg Five Virtual Academy and hybrid students, who can home meals for days they are not attending school in person.
Virtual students who would like the free meals must continue the registration process already in place with the district. Registration is available weekly at this link. Virtual students can pick up their five-day meal packs on Mondays from 9 to 11 a.m. at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts or River Ridge Elementary School.
Hybrid students who want the meals for days they are NOT attending school in person must also register, the district said.
District Five said they will not charge any student’s meal account as long as this program remains in effect.
