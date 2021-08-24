SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg District 5 announces that they will go to voters with a "no tax increase" bond referendum in the general election in November.
This bond referendum will help fund the district's schools and facilities after enrollment growth impacted them, according to officials.
The Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday evening to put the referendum on the ballot this November.
The referendum will not increase taxes, but it will ask for permission for the district to borrow beyond the debt limit that it is allowed. The referendum would allow District Five to borrow additional funds to build new schools and renovate existing campuses.
Officials say that the district is experiencing historic growth. They have almost 700 more students compared to last year, according to officials. Officials cited a 2019 facilities and demographics study and a recent update in their announcement. Officials say the data shows that 10 of the 12 schools in the district will be "at or over capacity" by 2024-2025.
Officials say that their growth plan includes opening a new middle school and a new elementary school. The growth plan also calls for rebuilding and increasing the capacity of Wellford Academy, growing Reidville Elementary School's capacity, and building several new additions to the Byrnes High School campus.
The final part of the plan will eliminate the intermediate school concept. The district plans to convert intermediate schools into new campuses and move toward the traditional elementary (Kindergarten-5th grade) and middle school (6th-8th grade) structure.
For more information on the referendum, please visit Bond Referendum / Overview (spart5.net).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.