SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five will hold a ground breaking for a new middle school in Duncan, according to the district.
The groundbreaking will be held at 11 a.m. at Abner Creek Academy, 2050 Abner Creek Road, in Duncan.
The district said, "The groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the district's growth plan for the next several years, and is the first major step towards managing its enrollment increase following the successful passage of a $295 million bond referendum in the November election."
School officials said the middle school is expected to have around 700 students and open by August 2024.
