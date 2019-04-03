SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school district is hoping to get a lawsuit dismissed that alleges a principal told a student her essay on LGBTQ rights was inappropriate.

We previously reported that Hannah Robertson, the girl's mother, filed the lawsuit in March claiming her daughter's First Amendment rights were violated. The lawsuit named Anderson Mill Elementary School, Spartanburg County School District 6, and principal Elizabeth Foster as defendants in the lawsuit. Robertson claims her daughter's essay supporting LGBTQ rights was rejected and that Foster directed her daughter to re-write the essay to instead focus on bullying; Foster allegedly told Robertson the essay was "not age-appropriate to discuss transgenders, lesbians, and drag queens outside of the home".

Upstate school district responds to lawsuit claiming principal rejected student's essay on LGBTQ rights A Spartanburg County School District, elementary school, and principal are being sued after a mother claims her ten-year-old daughter was told by the school's principal that her essay on LGBTQ rights was inappropriate.

However, lawyers for the school district filed a motion to dismiss and strike the suit in district court on Wednesday, April 3. According to the lawsuit, Foster is entitled to immunity from Robertson's claim and that Robertson has not made a showing her daughter will suffer "irreparable harm without an injunction", and that they have adequate remedies at law.

You can read the motion below.

FOX Carolina reached out to attorney for both the district and Robertson along with district officials. A district spokeswoman did not have a statement, saying the motion is all that needed to be said.

However, Eric Poston, the attorney representing Robertson, released the following statement to FOX Carolina:

With their Motion to Dismiss, the Defendants are aimlessly throwing darts at a dartboard and seeing what sticks. This method requires little thought and a lot of prayer. This was the most predictable response, so we knew from the start this would happen, but it will still be interesting to see how many of their arguments/claims hold up in court after we argue our case to the judge. One thing we know for certain is that they won’t win them all – this case isn’t going anywhere, we will continue to fight those like Principal Foster who bear the fascistic mindset that leads them to the frightening belief they have the right to control people’s speech. More importantly, however, the emotional damage done to my clients will heal as scars that last a lifetime. And that’s all that matters here.

Click here for previous coverage of this story