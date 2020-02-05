Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg District 7 confirm a bus taking students to Spartanburg High School was in an accident at East Main Street and Plainview Drive in Spartanburg Wednesday morning.
Beth Lancaster a spokesperson for the district says the bus was sitting still when a car bumped into the bus.
We're told a second bus arrived on scene and most of the children boarded that bus and were taken to school.
Lancaster tells us 2 or 3 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but only as a precautionary measure.
More news: Deputies: Suspect accused of multiple break-ins, car thefts, flees deputies in kayak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.