Normally, you would find O.P. Earle Elementary School second grader, John Parker Branyon sitting with his close friends. On Tuesday, he sits with a stranger, but you'd never know it looking from the outside.
It’s part of the Sandy Hook Promise’s, “Start with Hello,” week. Which promotes students interacting with other students.
"We need to know each other so we can communicate with each other,” said Branyon.
Assistant Principal Lana O'Shields, says the hope is the students will get along better with each other. Which in turn will prevent bullying and acts of violence within the school.
"This is an effective approach because it encourages kindness, compassion, and inclusion,” explains O’Shields, “We're all about building community and establishing relationships. Not only from our teachers to our students but from our students to other students."
Fifth grader Emily Mullet says she is enjoying the week-long initiative. She believes it is an effective approach in uniting students.
"When we get to know them better,” said Mullet, “We get to know their personality and we can make friends."
O'Shields says teachers are constantly encouraging students to interact inside the classroom but having them be proactive in a social setting like lunchtime will pay dividends in teaching them how to be friendly to others.
"We're trying to teach them that all it takes to build those friendships is to say hello and get to know somebody,” she said.
