DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina). Spartanburg District 5 said a middle school student has been removed from campus following a threat to school safety.
The district said a concerned parent contacted local law enforcement after seeing a Snapchat post by a Florence Chapel Middle School student that threatened violence against students and the staff.
The district released the following statement:
"In this age of school violence across the country, we want to remind all District Five students of the consequences of their words. When it comes to school safety, there is no such thing as a joke. District Five takes all threats seriously, investigates them, and any students involved will be disciplined, and prosecuted when appropriate.
As always, safety is our TOP PRIORITY in District Five schools, and we will continue to work to ensure the security of all students and staff."
The school said the student will face a disciplinary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.