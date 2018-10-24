SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - After 15 years leading Spartanburg Distrct 5, superintendent Scott Turner has announced he will retire at the end of the current school year.
In a statement Tuesday, the district expressed gratitude to Turner for his leadership. Rick Eitel, chairman of the Board of Trustees, says, “Dr. Turner has set our District on a path of excellence and achievement in the classroom that has distinguished District Five as one of the premiere districts in South Carolina, and the nation. It will be extremely difficult to fill his shoes or match his legacy. His leadership will leave an indelible mark on District Five, our students, and our community.”
District officials say they have already begun the search for District 5's superintendent.
Turner's last day as superintendent will be June 30, 2019.
Here is the letter Turner sent announcing his retirement:
"Dear Board of Trustees,
One of the greatest honors of my professional life has been to serve as Superintendent of Spartanburg School District Five for the past fifteen years. I want to inform you of my intentions to retire at the end of the current school year, June 30, 2019.
This school district has been my home and family for sixteen of the thirty-two years I have worked in public education, and I will always be extremely proud of all that we as a community have accomplished. We have witnessed incredible academic achievements by our students and the implementation of numerous model programs including academics, leadership, magnet schools, the arts, safety, and family engagement. In addition, we have implemented exemplary technological advancements which serve as models across our state. The district has experienced unprecedented growth in student enrollment which has led to the construction, renovations, and expansions of numerous schools and facilities. Most importantly, the culture of a family, which exists among our educational community, has been maintained throughout this transformative period. There are simply too many accolades to list, but every one of them attests to the excellence and exemplary dedication of the students, staff, board, and community.
I believe that there are no limits for this community as it continues to move forward. I will continue to be one of this District’s biggest allies and cheerleaders, if only as a spectator.
I thank each of you as board members for your constant support, leadership, and commitment to the betterment of our schools and community.
Sincerely,
Dr. Scott Turner
Superintendent"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.