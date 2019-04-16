SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Voters in Spartanburg County will decided Tuesday against a $58 million bond referendum proposed by Spartanburg District Three to build a new middle school.
The new school, which would have come with a price tag of about $38 million, would have replaced both Cowpens and Pacolet middle schools. Spartanburg District 3 said the remainder of the $58 million will go towards revitalization efforts.
Spartanburg voters voted no to the new middle school.
The Spartanburg Chamber was supporting the referendum, citing a Clemson University study which found the referendum would result in a substantial return on investment.
Aly Myles released this statement from the chamber,
"After several years of research and discussions amongst the District Leaders coupled with several months of talking to constituents at town hall meetings, informational meetings and one-on-one, our District Three communities used their voices and votes to tell us where they stand on this issue. Spartanburg School District Three is disappointed in the referendum results; however, we will move forward, continuing to put the needs of our students ahead of all else."
Click here to read the complete verbiage of the resolution.
