SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Chances are you've seen pictures on the Facebook page of the Croft Fire Department Chief Lewis Hayes and Mikeus Jones hugging.
Here's why: Jones' grandmother’s home went up in flames early this morning in Spartanburg county.
"My dad, I mean he was the best dad I could ever ask for," Jones said.
Everything was destroyed, including a neatly folded flag - that’s now been charred.
"This flag, I’m willing to risk my life over," Jones said of the blackened American flag. "This flag symbolizes my dad," Jones said.
Jones' dad, Michael Anthony Jones, died when he was just a little boy, and the flag is just about the only thing he has left to remember him. His father served in the army and later died from cancer.
"I can always get a flag, but I can't get this same one," he said.
The chief said family members were more concerned with finding the flag than they were about damage to the home.
So, he and some of the other firefighters went back in after the fire had been put out - risking their lives in the unstable structure to look for it.
"So, we just had a respect for their compassion for finding the flag, and trying to return that back to them," said Hayes.
And he understands the significance of the flag and what it means to them.
"My father was a veteran and so I have a flag that I was presented at his funeral. So, I know what that flag means to me," Jones said.
A long road lies ahead for this family, but they want the Croft Fire Department to know their hearts are filled with gratitude for their heroic actions.
"And I just want to thank you Chief Hayes," the family said.
The family has been dealing with a lot this week. Mikeus’ uncle passed away Monday, so they have a funeral to attend this weekend.
Unfortunately, there was no homeowner’s insurance on the house. The family has started a GofundMe page for those interested in helping out.
