SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Whenever Diane Ellis pulls her old tape recorder and pops in a tape, she knows she's in the presence of history.
“When I think about my grandmother, she was an angel on Earth. And everyone who came in contact with her knew that," Ellis said.
To capture the love and historic moments, she would record her grandmother, Carrie Ellis' conversations and she used some of them to write a book about her.
And she used some of them to write a book about her.
“When she was 9 years old she rode on a horse and buggy with her father from Boiling Springs Highway when it was top soil and one lane to Uptown Spartanburg," Ellis said.
That would be 1917, just before the start of World War I when Carrie Ellis says her brave father worked as a cook and taught her not to fear the world.
“She knew she had God on her side," Diane Ellis said.
Through the years the family became one of the first African American entrepreneurs in Spartanburg.
“She was the owner and operator of Ellis Cafe for 45 years," Ellis said.“At that time it’s like was white water fountains and black.”
FOX Carolina interviewed Carrie Ellis at 100 years old in 2008 just before the presidential election.
“(She went through so much) You’ve been through all the World Wars, segregation," Virginia Foster said.
Carrie Ellis never thought she would see an African American president.
“She had a very strong quiet demeanor," Foster said.
Virginia Foster married into the Ellis family and helped type and get the new book published.
“We need the wisdom of that booklet right now more than ever before," Foster said.
During a time when cultures clashed families of different cultures merged with the Ellils family.
“These were prominent Caucasian people who married with the African American race and they stood up for that history," Foster said.
Carrie Ellis had two sons and seven daughters. One of them is Pauline Faulk and she is 93 years old.
"My mother, was a fine lady. She really was," Faulk said.
Carrie Ellis' other daughter, Geraldine Grant , also remembered visiting her mother at Ellis Cafe.
"We would always go there," she said.
Family and friends are proud of Carrie Ellis' legacy. There's also a road named in her honor.
“When asked about longevity, she would say ‘live right, treat everybody right, and you will be alright," Diane Ellis said.
That's the title of the new book and it's one written with love from the words of a brave woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.