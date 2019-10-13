GENERIC - Fire 1

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The North Spartanburg Fire Department says a family is temporarily displaced after a fire ripped through their garage early Sunday morning. 

Assistant Fire Chief Brent Lewis says his crews responded to the home along Lone Oak Road around 4:30 a.m. in response to a fire in a family's garage. 

First responders arrived to find the garage fully engulfed in flames. They were able to control the blaze, though the damage extended to the adjacent home, as well as a neighbor's vehicle. 

Thankfully, no one was injured. 

Lewis says Hilltop, Whitney and the City of Spartanburg fire departments assisted them. 

The Red Cross says they're helping the family while they are temporarily without a home. 

