SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The North Spartanburg Fire Department says a family is temporarily displaced after a fire ripped through their garage early Sunday morning.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Lewis says his crews responded to the home along Lone Oak Road around 4:30 a.m. in response to a fire in a family's garage.
First responders arrived to find the garage fully engulfed in flames. They were able to control the blaze, though the damage extended to the adjacent home, as well as a neighbor's vehicle.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Lewis says Hilltop, Whitney and the City of Spartanburg fire departments assisted them.
The Red Cross says they're helping the family while they are temporarily without a home.
