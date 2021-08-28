PHOTOS: Plane Crashes along St. James Dr. in Spartanburg
1 of 10
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 1.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 2.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 3.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 4.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
St. James Dr. Plane Crash 5.jpg
(Viewer submitted photo / August 28, 2021)
Plane crash along St. James Dr. (1).jpg
A look at the scene where a plane crashed in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 28, 2021)
Plane crash along St. James Dr. (2).jpg
A look at the scene where a plane crashed in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 28, 2021)
Plane crash along St. James Dr. (3).jpg
A look at the scene where a plane crashed in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 28, 2021)
Plane crash along St. James Dr. (4).jpg
A look at the scene where a plane crashed in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 28, 2021)
Plane crash along St. James Fr. (5)
A look at the scene where a plane crashed in Spartanburg (FOX Carolina, August 28, 2021)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Fire Department says that three people were injured after a plane crashed into a neighborhood along St. James Drive on Saturday.
Firefighters say that the incident happened at around 12:40 p.m.
Spartanburg Fire Assistant Chief of Operations Brad Hall says that three people were injured following the crash. All three people were transported to the hospital by EMS, but they do not know their condition right now.
Hall says that the plane never caught on fire while they were out there. He added that the Federal Aviation Administration is on the way to investigate the crash.
According to SPD, units from the Spartanburg Fire Department and Spartanburg County Emergency Management, Department of Health and Environmental Control are also responding.
FOX Carolina has reached out to both agencies for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.