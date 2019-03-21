SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg firefighters tackled residential fire that left more than half of a home burned Thursday evening.
The department's Twitter page sent out an alert around 8:10 p.m. indicating the fire was reported at a residence on High Street.
Not Real Time: RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE: 256 HIGH ST Spartanburg https://t.co/NAtw5WrNu8— Spartanburg Fire (@spartanburgfire) March 22, 2019
Jeremy Morgan, battalion chief with the department, said the call came out as a grease fire in the kitchen, although they are still investigating the official cause. Morgan says crews saw visible flames upon arrival, and were able to control the blaze in under 15 minutes.
One person was at home when the fire broke out, but they were outside and unharmed when crews arrived.
Fire crews from Roebcuk, Croft, Drafton, Glendale, and Southport all responded.
The Red Cross has been notified of the fire.
