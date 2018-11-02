SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person had to be rescued Friday evening after being entrapped in a house fire.
Spartanburg Fire Department confirms to FOX Carolina they responded to the house fire on South Converse Street. The patient was rescued and taken to a hospital via EMS.
The extent of the patient's injuries is unknown as of writing. The fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.