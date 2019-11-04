SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Employees at a Spartanburg warehouse are picking up the pieces this morning after a massive fire caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Nine fire departments responded to what was first believed to be a grass fire at PolySols, at 851 Simuel Rd., Sunday around 5 p.m. Once on scene, fire crews realized bales of polyester were on fire.
Westview-Fairforest Fire Department fire chief Tracy Williams said the fire caused $30,000-$40,000 in damage. He said there were 300 polyester bales on site and about a quarter of them were burning.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fire. Witnesses told authorities they saw several young people run from PolySols around the time they spotted flames.
A spokesperson for the department told FOX Carolina they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, but a deputy was taking photos Monday morning to document damage and look for the cause of the fire.
