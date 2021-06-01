SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg fire crews are currently responding to a house fire.
Dispatch said the call came in at approximately 4:33 a.m. for a fire at a house along Convair Drive in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
MORE NEWS: Scammers tell residents they have active warrants, need to pay, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.