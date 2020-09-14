SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Fire Department is responding to a call made reporting a fire at a home with damages.
The fire department say call made reporting a fire at a home on North Dean Street in Spartanburg.
Crews on scene say roads are blocked at North Dean Street and East Saint John Street.
We will keep you updated when we find out more.
